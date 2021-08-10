Young People, Families Must Weigh Benefits, Risks of Returning to Sports
WARE — Participation in sports has many known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness, mental wellness, and social interaction. It is widely recognized that physical activity, performed for the right amount of time and intensity, can provide benefits to the immune system. In addition, sports can provide a template for young athletes to learn concepts of teamwork, leadership, and integrity.healthcarenews.com
