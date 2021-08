William Paterson University will offer nine new online bachelor’s degree programs this fall, per an announcement Aug. 5. The newly added programs include a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies, Bachelor of Arts in criminology and criminal justice, Bachelor of Arts in criminology and criminal justice-accelerated professional track for law enforcement and corrections professionals, Bachelor of Science in health studies, Bachelor of Arts in leadership and professional studies, Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies, Bachelor of Science in management, Bachelor of Science in marketing, and Bachelor of Arts in psychology.