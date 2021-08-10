Stewart’s Shops celebrates 100 years of ice cream
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ice cream at Stewart’s Shops has a long history, with a story dating back to the 18th century. According to Stewart’s Shops, in 1787, the Dake family began clearing farms in the hills in what today is known as Greenfield, New York. The family began using this land for three generations and in 1921, Dairy Farmers Percy and Charles Dake responded to a changing economy, and began producing ice cream.www.informnny.com
Comments / 0