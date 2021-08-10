Cancel
Bronx, NY

Bronx Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of Lawyer in Jackson Heights Office

Charles Zolot, pictured, was fatally stabbed inside his Jackson Heights law office last week.

Police arrested a Bronx man Monday for the fatal stabbing of a lawyer whose body was found in his law office in Jackson Heights on Thursday.

Officers cuffed 64-year-old Nando Perez on murder and weapon charges for allegedly stabbing Charles Zolot to death. Perez was believed to be a disgruntled client.

Zolot, a 65-year-old divorce and family court attorney from Briarwood, was found face up on the floor of his office at 37-06 82nd St. with trauma to his face and torso early Thursday morning, police said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

