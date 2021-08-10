Bronx Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of Lawyer in Jackson Heights Office

Charles Zolot, pictured, was fatally stabbed inside his Jackson Heights law office last week.

Police arrested a Bronx man Monday for the fatal stabbing of a lawyer whose body was found in his law office in Jackson Heights on Thursday.

Officers cuffed 64-year-old Nando Perez on murder and weapon charges for allegedly stabbing Charles Zolot to death. Perez was believed to be a disgruntled client.

Zolot, a 65-year-old divorce and family court attorney from Briarwood, was found face up on the floor of his office at 37-06 82nd St. with trauma to his face and torso early Thursday morning, police said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.