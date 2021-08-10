Garth Brooks gives young fans guitar during concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garth Brooks made two girls’ first concert one to remember.

Giada, 12, and her sister Giules attended Brook’s concert in Kansas City, Entertainment Tonight Canada reported.

Giada’s dad was holding her on his shoulders as she held a sign saying that it was their first concert.

Brooks noticed their display and asked the girls their names. When they said Giada and Giules, Garth noted that their names all started with the letter G, Entertainment Tonight Canada reported.

“What has a ‘G’ on it that I’m thinking of?” Brooks joked.

He was referring to his guitar that has a large “G” in the center. Brooks removed his guitar, signed it and gave it to his young fans.

Brooks had planned on touring but with the latest COVID-19 delta variant surge, he will review the schedule after his upcoming concert Saturday in Nebraska, Taste of Country reported.

Last month, Brooks said, “Here’s the important thing: Our job is to gather people in mass numbers. If that’s a bad thing, then we need to stand down. And that’s what we’ll do,” according to Taste of Country.

Concert goers at the Kansas City event who were not vaccinated were told to quarantine after the event because of rising case numbers. More than 74,500 tickets were sold for the concert at Arrowhead Stadium, according to Brooks’ website. It was the country superstar’s first performance at the stadium.

