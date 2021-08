It’s the city so nice, they named it the Big Apple—and made a pair of pizza-rat earrings in its honor. It’s been a rough year-and-some in the city, which only made that inimitable brand of NY pride surge twice as high. When we couldn’t dine-in at Katz’s Delicatessen or Best Pizza, we supported those spots and the rest of our favorite restaurants by ordering gift cards, hyping their social media profiles, and buying merch—entire grassroots organisations were built to help carry local merchants through lockdown, such as Send Chinatown Love (also makers of some *chef’s kiss* graphic T-shirts). Is “I love NY” merch hot shit again?