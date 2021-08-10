Vikings QB Kellen Mond activated off COVID-19 list after being out 10 days
Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was activated Tuesday after 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list and wasted no time getting back in action. Mond participated in a walkthrough at the TCO Performance Center. The Vikings initially were scheduled to have a practice before a decision was made to reduce the workload with the Denver Broncos coming in for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.www.twincities.com
