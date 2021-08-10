Vikings QB Kellen Mond activated off COVID-19 list after being out 10 days

Mond completed six of his 16 pass attempts for 53 yards in Saturday's preseason contest against the Broncos. He also rushed the ball five times for 25 yards. Mond wasn't expected to play in the game after missing 10 days of practice while on the COVID-19 list. Despite that, he entered the contest as the team's second quarterback. Predictably, Mond didn't look particularly sharp leading the offense, with his inexperience as a rookie and rust after missing practice likely contributing factors. Jake Browning served as the team's starting quarterback with Kirk Cousins sidelined, though Mond is projected to surpass Browning as the team's backup quarterback come the regular season.