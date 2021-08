PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – It’s un-bear-liveable! A bear walked into a grocery store in Porter Ranch and it was all caught on camera. Shoppers were stunned Saturday to see a bear in Ralphs on Rinaldi Street. Some residents even tried to pet and feed the bear. “I thought the video was amazing,” said David Balen, of the Porter Ranch neighborhood council. “I’m glad that nobody came in contact with the bear. Anything can happen.” The Department of Fish and Wildlife said there were multiple sightings of the small adult bear. The agency managed to contain it inside a construction area behind Walmart. The animal...