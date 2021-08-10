Cancel
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Once Said She Couldn’t Live Without This Type of Oil While Traveling

By Suzy Forman
Meghan Markle at Canada House in London, UK on January 7, 2020. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As many of us begin booking vacations and trips again, we need to sort of revamp our old travel routine and our packing list. No more packing a million unnecessary things, overstuffing our suitcase and having to lug it all around the airport and beyond — and no more packing three times as many pairs of socks and underwear as we actually need.

Of course, traveling can sometimes come with the unexpected. It can take a toll on your body and your skin, whether from the change of environment, the stress, the new food or maybe just the jet lag. That’s why it’s best to carry a small product that boasts a ton of potential benefits. For Meghan Markle, that would be a bottle of tea tree oil!

In an interview with Allure back in 2014, before her royal days, Markle was asked what she always brings with her while traveling. “The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” she explained. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

This TSA-friendly oil has even more potential benefits than that, and we love this USDA certified organic version from Naturenics. While we’re not sure which brand Markle prefers, it’s made with 100% pure, highly-concentrated tea tree oil for maximal effect — with no other filler ingredients blended in. It has great reviews too!

As for those other benefits, this oil may also help with psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, dandruff, weak nails, toenail infections and sore muscles (though that’s not all). You can also use it to make your own soap, house-cleaning products, hand sanitizer or massage oil, plus other beauty products. It’s a popular ingredient in beauty for a reason!

Each purchase of this oil gets you a full bottle with a glass dropper, plus a mini rollerball tube, which you can use to roll over your wrists, for example, to relieve stress. You’ll be able to learn even more ways to use this oil with the included eBook you’ll receive with your purchase, explaining how to use essential oils in general for beginners!

