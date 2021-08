On July 23, 2021, Gerald ‘Jerry’ Francis Doebbler left this world at age 89 on the last of his many journeys, this time to paradise with his children at his side. Jerry was born on June 27,1932 at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. In his youth he acquired a passion for chemistry. He attended Brackenridge High School excelling in science and graduating valedictorian of his class in 1949.