Greta Cohan, a longtime resident of White Plains, died August 1. She was 91. She was born in White Plains on September 2, 1929 to Jewish immigrant parents from Poland. She was the second oldest of four children. She was a lifelong learner who loved reading and used her library card frequently from a young age. For her first two years of college, she attended Syracuse University, where she met the love of her life and later married him in 1949. They were an example of what a beautiful and loving relationship looks like for all those around them and would have celebrated 72 years of marriage later this month. Greta began a family with her husband, and later returned to finish her bachelor’s degree at Sarah Lawrence College and then a master’s degree.