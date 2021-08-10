Jimmy Johnson, Sr.

Jimmy M. Johnson, Sr., a resident of Peekskill, died July 26 at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. He was 73. He was born October 31, 1947, in Orangeburg County, SC. He was the first born of nine siblings. At the age of 12, Jimmy made his confession of faith in Jesus Christ at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Reverend Wilson, Pastor, in Bowman, SC. Most recently, Jimmy aligned himself with Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Reverend Young, Pastor, in Peekskill. It was here that he joined his wife Jackie in becoming a member and made a public declaration of faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Just prior to his death he was a faithful participant in virtual bible study for over a year. Jimmy’s life anchoring scripture is Psalm 116. For Jimmy, this Psalm attests to his testimony of the despair and the depths of darkness from which God delivered him, and his acknowledgement of his faith and love for the Lord.