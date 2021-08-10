Little Caesars' New Dessert Combines 2 Classic Treats
Little Caesars is doing what it can to come up with a few special surprises for customers this summer. According to Brand Eating, the restaurant is currently on a roll and is testing its new boneless chicken wings at certain locations. The Chick-N-Dippers are essentially oven-baked wings that are being sold in four different varieties, such as a classic version without a sauce, a BBQ special, a version with Buffalo dipping sauce, and chicken wings served with Garlic Parm sauce. Yum.www.mashed.com
Comments / 2