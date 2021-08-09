Meal Delivery Service Freshly Releases a Fully Plant-Based Menu
Food giant Nestle is launching a completely vegan ready-made meal line, providing consumers with chef-prepared meals available through a delivery service. Nestle’s brand Freshly just announced its new Purely Plant menu that will feature six plant-based options that boast nutritional and delicious value. The innovative food line aims to broadcast the delicious potential of plant-based foods, bringing both plant-based and non-plant-based consumers quick, easy, and accessible vegan options right to their doorsteps.wsrkfm.com
