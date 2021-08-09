Cancel
Food & Drinks

Meal Delivery Service Freshly Releases a Fully Plant-Based Menu

By Maxwell Rabb
Mix 103.9
Mix 103.9
 7 days ago
Food giant Nestle is launching a completely vegan ready-made meal line, providing consumers with chef-prepared meals available through a delivery service. Nestle’s brand Freshly just announced its new Purely Plant menu that will feature six plant-based options that boast nutritional and delicious value. The innovative food line aims to broadcast the delicious potential of plant-based foods, bringing both plant-based and non-plant-based consumers quick, easy, and accessible vegan options right to their doorsteps.

Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

