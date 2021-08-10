Think Twice Before Ordering This Chocolatey Drink At Caribou Coffee

Every restaurant has a chicken sandwich on its menu these days, and if you're anything like us, you've probably been going out of your way to try them all so you can determine for yourself who the true winner of the chicken sandwich war is. That being said, the fast-food industry's collective quest to produce the best fried poultry between two buns has been going on for two years with no real end in sight, and to be perfectly honest, we're a little chicken-sandwiched out. Fortunately, most places have a fairly diverse menu that includes things like burgers, wraps, and fish sandwiches alongside their chicken sandos. But if you're grabbing a meal from Chick-fil-A, it's a bit more difficult to find something besides chicken to munch on. The chain's mac & cheese is a potential option, as are its best-selling waffle fries, though these might not be enough to keep you full until your next meal, nor are they exactly bursting with nutritional value. Perhaps a nice salad will do instead?