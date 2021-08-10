NYT Blasts Fox News For ‘Bad Faith Attack’ on Reporter Annie Karni: ‘Willfully Amplified’ Harassment Campaign

The following article includes mention of harassment and stalking. While Fox News host and conservative commentator Jesse Watters might have technically made a name for himself as a pundit, it might be more accurate to say that his claim to fame might be rooted in his nickname-able reputation as "an ambush guy." Watters, who began his career in the early aughts as a part of the production staff for Bill O'Reilly on his show "The O'Reilly Factor," soon gained fame as one of the most devoted practitioners of "ambush journalism," or accosting interview subjects without warning live and on camera. While Watters has attempted to explain his approach in the past, stating in a 2015 interview that his method is based upon "[making] it enjoyable for the person I'm interviewing," and "come away from the interview all smiles," it seems that many others, including a prominent journalist and editor, virulently disagree. Not only that: it's led to allegations of stalking against Watters, which in turn sparked a years-long controversy that Watters refused to amend.