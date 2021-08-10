Cancel
NYT Blasts Fox News For ‘Bad Faith Attack’ on Reporter Annie Karni: ‘Willfully Amplified’ Harassment Campaign

By Colby Hall
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times has called out Fox News for the way in which many on-air hosts and anchors reported comments made by Annie Karni out of context. In a statement given to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, a NY Times spokesperson said, “This is yet another clear example of a bad-faith attack on a journalist. Our reporter’s comments were taken out of context. While Fox didn’t start the harassment campaign against our reporter, they willfully amplified it.”

