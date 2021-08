Pokémon Unite will launch its first balance update on August 4, so here’s everything that’s being changed and added with this update! While majorly focusing on nerfs and buffs for a range of characters, there are a few bug fixes being thrown in as well. It’s also worth noting that while the characters receiving a round of buffs and nerfs have been revealed, the exact amount each thing is being changed was not specified. That’s considerably frustrating, but I suppose it’s better than nothing. Without further adieu, here’s everything changing in the August 4 update for Pokémon Unite!