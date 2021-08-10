Tom Green County Commissioners Propose Same Tax Rate as Last Year
SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning proposed a property tax rate which is the same as FY2021 during their regular meeting. The court voted unanimously to propose a tax rate of .54980 per $100 in property value which is the same rate as last year. After the Texas Legislature made changes to the way counties, cities and school districts develop a tax rate, there are two rates which would trigger additional requirements.sanangelolive.com
