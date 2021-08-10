Cancel
Detroit, MI

White House History Association’s National Student Art Competition won by 9-year-old Detroiter

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geps7_0bNIIlju00
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) Gabrielle Faisal, a 9-year-old from Detroit, has won The White House History Association’s National Student Art Competition, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

More than 500 students from across the country submitted artwork that was critiqued for originality, interpretation and historical relevancy.

Gabrielle was the first place winner in her age bracket.

She explained the symbolism of her artwork, starting with the shackled hands and the red stripes illustrating the fight for freedom from enslavement.

"The white stripes represent the purity of the struggle," Faisal said. "The blue means justice, and the white stars represent unity for all people."

Gabrielle's father, Rashid, talked about how the influence of African-American history helped inspire his daughter's sketch.

"I have a home library filled with books on African-American history, Blacks who were a part of building The White House, so for her when it came time to do art, it was just organic for her," Rashid Faisal said.

