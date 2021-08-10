First-responders bill: Views vary
What’s wrong with trying to put the "civil" back into a civil rights protest?. When "peaceful" protesters throw rocks, spit at law enforcement officers, overturn police vehicles and set them afire, that is far from civil. Arson, looting, civil disobedience and chaos has been reported during some of these "peaceful" protests. Our police (who put their lives on the line for us every day) are there to protect our rights. They are also human and deserve the same rights as the protesters.www.newsday.com
