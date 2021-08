Forty three years is an eternity in the sneaker game. I mean, just think of all the cultural shifts—not to mention technological ones—that have happened since 1978. The mind simply boggles. And yet, on occasion, a company comes up with a design so enduring that even after four-plus decades, it still works. That's the case with Nike's Air Tailwind 79, which made its debut at the Honolulu Marathon in 1978, a fact that has me grasping desperately for potential explanations for the difference between the moniker and the actual year the sneaker first appeared.