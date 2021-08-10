We alone can fix it

Some global problems can only be solved locally. The COVID pandemic is global. Some needed responses, such as vaccine development, can be regional or even national. However, the nature of the problem has already reached a stage at which only local solutions can solve it. In the United States, the rise of vaccine resistance has resulted in “hot spots”; areas where attitudes about the available vaccines are contributing to what is being termed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated”. Montana with less than 50% of its population vaccinated, is a part of that. The number of cases is rising. There are no national, let alone global, solutions to meet this growing problem.