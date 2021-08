Though the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota is closed for maintenance until this fall, the museum is still showing off its art — outside, all over campus. From a colorful “molecule” that arches over the walkway to the Molecular and Cellular Biology building to huge stainless steel figures that face one another and seem to disappear when you look at then head-on outside the Physics and Nanotechnology Building, the Weisman is offering in-person guided tours of outdoor public art. Appropriate for a museum whose Frank Gehry building on the banks of the Mississippi is itself shiny example of public art.