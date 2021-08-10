Cancel
Video Games

New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Store has hundreds of deals this week spread across three different sales. There's a Ubisoft publisher sale featuring Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy games. Bethesda fans can check out the Quakecon sale, which includes steep discounts on Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls, and plenty of modern classics. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Game Add-on sale has DLC for popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Control, and The Witcher 3.

Comments / 0

Tom Clancy
