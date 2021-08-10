New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals

The PlayStation Store summer sale has been available for two weeks, so now seems like the right time to give it a bit of a refresh, doesn't it? Thankfully, Sony agrees and has spruced up its long list of PS5 and PS4 discounts with many new additions that are live right now on the UK, EU, and US storefronts. Today also signals the end of some pre-existing price drops, so make sure to capitalise on those if they're about to expire. You're here for the new PS Store deals, though, so let's get stuck right in. One last reminder: these are all available until midnight on 18th August 2021.