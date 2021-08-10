Update on the latest sports
UNDATED (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game. Matt Garza pitched scoreless ball in the third and fourth for the win. Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer and Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Luis Castillo allowed eight runs — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings, ending Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.kvia.com
Comments / 0