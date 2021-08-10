Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hunter Henry will reportedly miss ‘a couple of weeks’ with a shoulder injury

By Hayden Bird
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"He's day-to-day. He'll come back as he can come back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300fAe_0bNIH8Yj00
Hunter Henry at Patriots practice on Aug. 6. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The Red Sox begin a pivotal three-game series against the Rays tonight at 7:10 p.m. Boston currently trails Tampa Bay by four games in the American League East.

And the Celtics continue Summer League with a game against the Nuggets tonight at 7 p.m.

The latest on Hunter Henry: Having signed tight end Hunter Henry as part of a larger free agent blitz in the offseason, the Patriots are hoping to hit the ground running in the 2021 season. But a recent update on Henry’s status might mean Patriots fans will have to wait a bit to see the 26-year-old back on the field.

According to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry will miss “a couple of weeks” due to a shoulder injury.

Asked about Henry’s status later on Tuesday, Bill Belichick explained that the Patriots will be patient with him.

“He’s day-to-day. He’ll come back as he can come back,” Belichick told Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “We have many other players in that same category.”

“Hunter’s a smart guy,” Belichick added. “He has a lot of experience. He’s been here and done everything we’ve done as a team. So when we get him back, we’ll get him back in the pace and schedule that fits his physical situation. But he’ll continue to make progress. There’s still a lot of things that he can do.”

More from Boston.com:

  • Romeo Langford fixed his shot form. Now he just needs the right mindset.

N’Keal Harry on his strong performance so far at training camp:

According to multiple reports, Lionel Messi has agreed to a deal with PSG:

On this day: In 1984, Team USA men’s basketball — led by Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing — destroyed Spain 96-65 to win the gold medal. Jordan and Ewing would return to the Olympic stage again in 1992 with the Dream Team.

Daily highlight: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte made a two-handed block in Monday’s Summer League matchup with the Knicks.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Patrick Ewing
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Boston Red Sox#Nuggets#American Football#The Red Sox#American League East#Celtics#Summer League#Patriots#Espn#Boston Com#Psg#Sky Sports News#Team Usa#The Dream Team#Swat C Duarte5#Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAthesource.com

Charles Barkley Explains Why He’s No Longer Friends With Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley revealed that his three-decade friendship with Michael Jordan has ended. Barkley appeared on the newly-revived Back on the Record with Bob Costas and explained that the duo fell out a few years ago after he made some remarks about MJ’s new venture. “We’re not. And I take some...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Getting Crushed After Justin Fields’ Game Today

One preseason game won’t define Justin Fields‘ NFL career, but the No. 11 overall pick did look fantastic this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. The Chicago Bears pulled off a trade during the first round of this year’s draft just so they can get select Fields. Countless fans were wondering why Fields even slipped out of the top 10, especially considering how many quarterback-needy teams are in the league.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Quarterback News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer turned a lot of heads this Thursday, as he told reporters that Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II will have an “open competition” to see who will start Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Minshew has been fairly productive for Jacksonville over the past...
NFLallfans.co

NFL Commentator’s Comment During Cardinals, Cowboys Game Went Viral Last Night

There were plenty of notable players on the field during Friday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, but it was color commentator Ron Wolfley who stole the show. Wolfley, co-host of Doug & Wolf for 98.7 Arizona Sports, made several unintentionally hilarious remarks during last night’s Cardinals-Cowboys...
NFLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

‘Tim Tebow is Looking Jacked’ Running Routes at Jaguar Training Camp [Video]

Tim Tebow is running routes and catching touchdown passes right now at the Jaguars training camp. Oh, and he looks like he's put on 300lbs of muscle. Tim Tebow had everyone talking months ago when it was announced the Jacksonville Jaguars has signed him up, not as a quarterback, but as a tight end. By the looks of these Jaguar training camp videos, Tebow may very well pull this off.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Fields' rocky debut has Bears fans pressing the panic button

Justin Fields was the 1st quarterback off the bench after Andy Dalton started the Chicago Bears’ preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Dalton only played a pair of series, going 2-of-4 for 18 yards. That meant it was time for the rookie quarterback to get his turn,...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Najee Harris' preseason game against Eagles draws concern across social media

Najee Harris runs just about as hard as anyone in football. The physical back from the University of Alabama was a workhorse throughout his college career with 638 rushing attempts. Of course, Harris is a complete back — he can run, catch and block, but he usually sets social media on fire with his hurdling.
NFLallfans.co

Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence currently lead the NFL in rookie jersey sales

The NFLPA released their list of the top 50 jersey sales in the NFL for the last quarter. Here’s where Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence land on the list. The Jersey sale numbers are in from Q2 of 2021, and it’s no surprise to see that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes lead the list of sales. Quarterbacks sell in the NFL, and despite the fact that Brady turns 44 years old in August, his jersey will last throughout the ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy