Hunter Henry will reportedly miss ‘a couple of weeks’ with a shoulder injury

Hunter Henry at Patriots practice on Aug. 6. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The Red Sox begin a pivotal three-game series against the Rays tonight at 7:10 p.m. Boston currently trails Tampa Bay by four games in the American League East.

And the Celtics continue Summer League with a game against the Nuggets tonight at 7 p.m.

The latest on Hunter Henry: Having signed tight end Hunter Henry as part of a larger free agent blitz in the offseason, the Patriots are hoping to hit the ground running in the 2021 season. But a recent update on Henry’s status might mean Patriots fans will have to wait a bit to see the 26-year-old back on the field.

According to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry will miss “a couple of weeks” due to a shoulder injury.

Asked about Henry’s status later on Tuesday, Bill Belichick explained that the Patriots will be patient with him.

“He’s day-to-day. He’ll come back as he can come back,” Belichick told Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “We have many other players in that same category.”

“Hunter’s a smart guy,” Belichick added. “He has a lot of experience. He’s been here and done everything we’ve done as a team. So when we get him back, we’ll get him back in the pace and schedule that fits his physical situation. But he’ll continue to make progress. There’s still a lot of things that he can do.”

