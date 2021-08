Despite the up and downs of the pandemic, there hasn’t been a shortage of wine lovers and connoisseurs. We are especially proud to know that there has been a rise of Black winemakers across the country. Well, Jennifer McDonald is no exception. Almost two years ago, she launched Jenny Dawn Cellars in Wichita, Kansas, and became the first African American woman to open an urban winery in Kansas. We recently had a chance to catch up with her for an exclusive interview and to talk about her thriving business and latest expansions.