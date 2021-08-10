Global stocks mixed…infrastructure vote in Senate

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked poised for a lower start on Monday as investors await the release of Chinese economic data for July. Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,860 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,830. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,977.15. Japan's GDP data for the second quarter is set to be released at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.