At 12:10 am ET, Australia and Team USA tip off in the first Men’s Basketball semifinal match of the Tokyo Olympics. The United States is favored by 12.5 at PointsBet Sportsbook with the game total currently at 180.5. If Team USA wins as -700 favorites on the moneyline, they will advance to the finals on Friday night against the winner of France and Slovenia. I’m looking at the total for my best bet of this Olympic Men’s Basketball semifinal matchup.