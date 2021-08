Back in late May, US carrier officially announced what the aviation world had been anticipating for months: Its entry into the transatlantic market. Set to commence just a few days from now, on August 11th, the airline will start off with nonstop service between New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR). This will be bolstered by service to London Gatwick at the end of September. Here’s what you need to know about this service when it launches this Wednesday.