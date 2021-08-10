Cancel
Kids

How To Keep Your Child Safe From The Delta Variant

By Pien Huang
WBEZ
WBEZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s inevitable that when kids mix — returning from camp or heading back to school — germs spread. And in a pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, some of those germs may cause COVID-19. The CDC’s advice for keeping your child protected from this highly contagious version of the coronavirus now and this fall: Mask up in schools and other crowded venues. And make sure everyone age 12 and older in the family gets a COVID-19 shot.

WBEZ

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

