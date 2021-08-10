Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NWS Issues Heat Advisory

wtyefm.com
 4 days ago

(Undated) – Today is not the day to be stuck outside. The National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory.” The current forecast is calling for daytimes in the low 90s. However, forecasters say the humidity will bring heat index values as high as 110. The public is reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Nws Issues Heat Advisory#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the northeast portion of the Tucson Metro Area. Between 0.8 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, with additional rainfall expected over the next 1-2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kanawha County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Kanawha The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 854 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elkview and Pinch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calvert, Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calvert; Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland West Central Calvert County in southern Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 125 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... Prince Frederick Breezy Point... Saint Charles Huntingtown... Hughesville Baden... Aquasco Bryantown... Eagle Harbor Barstow... Dares Beach Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Bath County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bath, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bath; Fleming The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Bath County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Fleming County in east central Kentucky * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oakley, Wyoming, Grange City, Odessa, Pebble, Hillsboro, Slate Valley and Ringos Mills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calvert FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southern Maryland, including the following area: Calvert. * Until 4 AM EDT Sunday. * Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely late this evening and overnight. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches within an hour or two. This may cause streams and creeks to rapidly rise as well as potential flash flooding in urban areas.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:47:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 630 PM AST. * At 447 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to additional thunderstorms that moved into the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:47:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 630 PM AST. * At 447 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to additional thunderstorms that moved into the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 05:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 AM MST. * At 506 AM MST, Doppler radar continued to show heavy rain near and south of Queens Well northeast of Sells on the Tohono O`Odham Nation. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queens Well. This includes the following streams and drainages Viopuli Wash, Aguirre Wash, Pan Tak Wash, San Vicente Wash and Anegan Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mccreary County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central McCreary County in south central Kentucky South Central Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Wayne County in south central Kentucky * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burnside, Delta, Kidder, Quinton, Denney, Ritner, Tateville, Gregory, General Burnside S.P., Sloans Valley, Bronston, Frazer, Alpine, Betsey, Greenwood, Parkers Lake and Wiborg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 357 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Young, or 22 miles northeast of Roosevelt, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Phillips County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Phillips County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 914 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marks Butte, or 19 miles southwest of Julesburg, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fairfield and Haxtun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Logan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 927 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prewitt Reservoir, or 15 miles southwest of Sterling, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Merino, Prewitt Reservoir and Midway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 341 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Carrizo, or 30 miles southeast of Forest Lakes, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila and Navajo Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Adams County in south central Nebraska * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hastings, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hastings around 645 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy