NWS Issues Heat Advisory

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central McCreary County in south central Kentucky South Central Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Wayne County in south central Kentucky * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burnside, Delta, Kidder, Quinton, Denney, Ritner, Tateville, Gregory, General Burnside S.P., Sloans Valley, Bronston, Frazer, Alpine, Betsey, Greenwood, Parkers Lake and Wiborg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0