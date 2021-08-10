Cancel
Cruise Insight: Judge identifies holes in Florida's vaccine law

By Johanna Jainchill
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Gov. Ron DeSantis was not happy with the U.S. District Court's ruling Sunday that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) can require that passengers have proof of vaccination to sail, and said the state plans to appeal the ruling. "We disagree with the judge's legal reasoning and will be...

Judge grants Norwegian Cruise Line's wish to require covid vaccination for passengers in Florida

Cruise Ship Entrance from Miami Port – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mia2you. A federal judge has ruled that Norwegian Cruise Line can now make it a requirement for passengers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any of its ships. This is a blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ law that prohibited vaccine passports from being utilized in the state.
A Federal Judge Lets a Cruise Line Require Proof of Vaccination, Saying a Florida Law Banning the Practice Is Probably Unconstitutional

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who described his state as "an oasis of freedom" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, brags that he has been "creating a resilient business-friendly environment" with "low taxes" and "decreased regulation." Those avowed commitments are plainly at odds with a law the Republican governor signed in May, which prohibits businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers as a condition of entry or service. Yesterday a federal judge highlighted that contradiction by issuing a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Florida's law against Norwegian Cruise Line, freeing the company to require vaccine documentation from passengers when it resumes service in Florida later this month.
Government Withdraws Approval for Ohio Medicaid Work Mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The federal government has withdrawn its approval for an Ohio plan to enact work requirements for new Medicaid recipients, spurring anger among GOP officeholders who backed the measure. Under the mandate, known as a “community engagement requirement,” new adult beneficiaries under 50 would need to complete...
Biden executive order requires hospitals to comply with price transparency rule

(The Center Square) – Tucked inside a July 9 executive order issued by President Joe Biden on competition is a hospital price transparency requirement first implemented by the Trump administration. Hospitals fought the Trump order twice in court and lost. Since then, the majority of hospitals nationwide have not complied with federal transparency guidelines and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ CMS announced it would up the penalty for noncompliance to $2 million.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.

