Robinson, IL

Unit 2 Board Meeting to be Held in RHS Cafeteria

wtyefm.com
 4 days ago

(Robinson) – The debate regarding masks in schools continues. Robinson Unit 2 Superintendent, Josh Quick, says they are making preparations for Monday’s school board meeting. Quick announced yesterday that they are moving the location of Monday’s meeting to the RHS cafeteria to ensure ample space for those in attendance to properly socially distance themselves. The recent mask mandate by Governor, JB Pritzker, and how Unit 2 schools plan to handle masks in the coming school year will be the marquee topic. In July, the Unit 2 Board reconvened their “Return to School Committee” and began reevaluating the district’s plan based on recommendations by the CDC, IDP, and ISBE.

www.wtyefm.com

