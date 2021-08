Nothing says summer in Iowa like diving into several ears of home grown sweet corn. I remember my dad growing a patch of sweet corn each summer. Good years, we had plenty for ourselves and many of our friends and neighbors too. Down years, we didn't have as much. But, that's farming in Iowa. Nothing beats an ear of sweet corn, soaked with melted butter. I won't reveal how many ears I've eaten at once. Let's just say there were consequences. I was sad to learn this week that one of my favorite spots to get amazing sweet corn has decided to close after 35 years in business.