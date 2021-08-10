Cancel
Gas Prices Remain High

wtyefm.com
 4 days ago

(Undated) – Gas prices continue to move higher across the nation. According to the latest numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average now stands 3.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.29 per gallon. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season. He says that he is hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, DeHaan says motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet as larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.

