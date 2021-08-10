Gas Prices Remain High

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Friday as we continue to pay close attention to the uptrend line underneath. We also have the 50 day EMA just above at the $70 level, so we are getting squeezed just a bit. That being said, the market has recently formed a bit of a double bottom near the $65 level. If we break down below there, then it is likely that we could go much lower. On the other hand, if we turn around a break above the $70 level, then it is possible that we could go looking towards the $74 level. In general, this is a market that I think continues to be very noisy.