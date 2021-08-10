More Than Three and a Half Inches of Rain Fell Yesterday

(Undated) – It should come as no surprise to anyone, but we got a lot of rain yesterday. Here at WTAY/WTYE studios, we recorded three and a half inches of rain from yesterday’s storms. That brings our total for August to just over four inches. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, we may add to that total this week. Not only does the current forecast look hot and humid, with daytime highs in the 90s and “feel like” temps in the triple digits, but there is also a chance of rain nearly every day through early Saturday. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.