Gas, milk, fruit, washing machines, car rentals, hotel rooms – you name it, the price of almost everything has gone up since the beginning of the year. Despite the economy largely reopening across the county, Americans are unfortunately facing the consequences of this administration’s massive government spending habit. Inflation is climbing at the fastest rate in 13 years and many people in Washington, D.C. are failing to acknowledge the problem. In fact, they are trying to double down on government spending.