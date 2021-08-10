Cancel
Robinson, IL

LTC Students Head Back to Classes Next Week

 4 days ago

(Undated) – Lincoln Trail College will start classes a week from today and it’s not too late to sign up. That was LTC Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information, Chris Forde. He says all you need to do is call the college and schedule an appointment with an advisor and get signed up. Forde also reminds those that are interested in signing up for the “Educational Paycheck” offered by the IECC colleges, the deadline is August 31st. You can learn more at iecc.edu/edcheck.

Comments / 0

