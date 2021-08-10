COVID 19 Hospilizations Go Up In The Raccoon Valley-Radio Listening Area

The total number of positive COVID-19 tests have increased in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Friday, Dallas County has 12,993 total positive tests, for an increase of 256 since July 18, and 99 deaths. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 24 cases since July 18th of 1,350 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Adair County has 1,039 total positive tests, for an increase of 26 cases since July 18th, and 32 deaths. Greene County has 858 total positive tests, for an increase of 19 cases and 11 deaths.