Britney Spears Says She's Cutting Back On Social Media After Recent Conservatorship Setback
It’s been a long few weeks for pop singer Britney Spears as her “Free Britney” battle plays out in the public eye. She’d recently landed several victories, including being allowed to hire her own lawyer (which she promptly did) and earning freedoms back within her conservatorship, including driving. Ms. Spears has mostly kept fans updated during this process, but after dealing with a conservatorship setback, she’s now saying she is going to cut back on social media. But to make the post a little more palatable, she also shared a video of some sweet-looking avocado toast.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 2