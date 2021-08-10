Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Biden's Title 42 COVID order at the border is the right call

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPEzB_0bNICwqZ00
© Getty Images

Last March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that admitting undocumented aliens from Canada and Mexico created a serious danger of bringing COVID-19 into the United States, regardless of their country of origin. Accordingly, it issued an order temporarily prohibiting the admission of such aliens pursuant to its authority under the Public Health Service Act.

Known as the “Title 42 order,” it permitted the rapid expulsion of aliens who would otherwise be held in crowded areas while being processed at a Port of Entry or a Border Patrol station, which typically would be undocumented immigrants. These areas were not designed to isolate or permit social distancing of persons who may be infected with a highly transmissible disease.

Should the order be withdrawn because some say it “endangers the lives of the families and adults” it is keeping out of the United States?

Democratic lawmakers, immigrant advocates, and public health experts claim that the policy is unlawful, inhumane, and has not been justified by public health considerations.

In a letter dated June 30, more than 100 organizations urged Biden to rescind it. They claimed that it —

  • Violates U.S. refugee law and treaties;
  • Endangers the people who are expelled at the border;
  • Has been widely discredited by epidemiologists and public health experts;
  • Has been the subject of a whistleblower disclosure from DHS medical experts condemning the policy for lacking a public health justification; and
  • May subject Black and LGBTQ asylum seekers who are unable to request protection at a port of entry to targeted discrimination and violence.

The epidemiologists and public health experts claim that it isn’t necessary to hold undocumented aliens in congregate settings for processing. CBP has the legal authority to parole aliens apprehended at the border into the country. And a 2019 study found that of several hundred asylum seekers being held at the border under the Migrant Protection Protocols, 92 percent had family or friends they could stay with in the United States.

CBP does have parole authority, but it may not be applicable to this situation.

Section 1182(d)(5)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act provides that the DHS Secretary may “in his discretion parole into the United States temporarily under such conditions as he may prescribe only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit any alien applying for admission to the United States.”

The Border Patrol is encountering so many illegal crossers that it isn’t possible to make the required determination on a case-by-case basis. It encountered 1,078,226 of them so far this fiscal year (through the end of June).

In any case, the aliens would have to be detained while the Border Patrol determines whether they have family or friends willing to provide a place for them to live while they wait for their immigration claims to be processed, which almost certainly would put them in crowded detention facilities for a substantial period of time.

The epidemiologists and public health experts also recommend using face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, distancing demarcations, and barriers; avoiding congregate and high-density situations; and maximizing ventilation at processing locations.

It may be possible to do this, but the initial order was issued because such facilities were not available, and according to a recent CDC evaluation, they still are not available. On Aug. 2, 2021, CDC announced that it had extended the order because there still is a risk of transmission and spread of COVID-19 in congregate settings at Border Patrol stations.

The announcement explains that the order “shall remain in effect until the CDC Director determines that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States from covered noncitizens has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health, and the order is no longer necessary to protect the public health.”

Threat of severe illness and death

As of Aug. 9, the pandemic had killed 617,307 people in the United States. This is more than the number of people killed in all of the wars we have had in the last 80 years — including 407,316 American soldiers killed in World War II, 54,246 in the Korean war, 58,220 in Viet Nam, and 6,840 in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

And the pandemic isn’t over.

According to CDC, the dangerous, highly transmissible Delta variant is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and more variants will arise in the future.

As of Aug. 9, only 50.2 percent of the more than 332 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated; adding those who’ve had one dose brings the total to 58.8 percent. This means that more than 138 million people have not had even one dose.

CDC predicts that if more people don’t get vaccinated and wear face masks, we could soon be seeing “several hundred thousand cases a day.” Masks are needed because although being vaccinated provides excellent protection against severe illness or death, it does not prevent a person from contracting the virus and transmitting it to other people.

Biden can’t rescind the Title 42 order under these circumstances.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki , President Biden views Title 42 as a public health measure. "The CDC is going to continue to provide guidance on how long it needs to be in place," Psaki said. "We have not given a timeline of when… They will lift Title 42, but we will look for them to provide us that guidance."

I have been a vocal critic of Biden’s immigration policies, but I agree with him on this one.

Nolan Rappaport was detailed to the House Judiciary Committee as an executive branch immigration law expert for three years. He subsequently served as an immigration counsel for the Subcommittee on Immigration, Border Security and Claims for four years. Prior to working on the Judiciary Committee, he wrote decisions for the Board of Immigration Appeals for 20 years. Follow his blog at https://nolanrappaport.blogspot.com.

Comments / 54

The Hill

The Hill

314K+
Followers
32K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Border Security#Cdc#Covid#Cdc#A Port Of Entry#Democratic#Dhs#Lgbtq#Cbp#The Border Patrol#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.
Immigrationexpressnews.com

Editorial: Governor, the COVID crisis is here, not on the border

There is a crisis in Texas that deserves the governor’s full attention, but it’s not on the U.S.-Mexico border. No, the crisis burning across our state, endangering lives, upending the start of school, filling hospitals, disrupting commerce and dividing Texans is the surging delta variant of COVID-19. And Gov. Greg Abbott has responded to this crisis by using all the powers of his office to muzzle local officials from enacting mask and vaccine mandates.
ImmigrationPosted by
Salon

Why is the Biden administration still keeping migrant kids locked up? The saga of Title 42

"A lot of girls cry. They have thoughts of cutting themselves," a 14-year old Guatemalan girl told a Reuters reporter in June. "I feel asphyxiated having so many people around me. There's no one here I can talk to about my case, or when I'm feeling sad. I just talk to God and cry," said another teenage girl from Honduras who was held in the Dallas convention center with 2,600 other kids.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Biden border crisis, explained

Customs and Border Protection agents stopped more than 210,000 migrants at the southwest border this July, the highest monthly number in more than 20 years. More than 1.3 million migrants have been captured at the border this year — twice the population of Boston. Overwhelmed CBP agents are releasing migrants...
Public HealthWashington Examiner

Biden gets a pass on migrant COVID-19 crisis

It’s been over 500 days since people were told to make sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The self-imposed and state-mandated decrees came at an incalculable cost. Children lost a year of in-person classes, deaths from addiction and despair spiked, small businesses shuttered — with some closing forever. Countless people said their final goodbyes to loved ones over Zoom calls, watching them die alone.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

ACLU condemns Biden's 'inhumane' migrant 'pen' under a Texas bridge: Mayor says COVID-positive border crossers are being released from shelters into his community in 'busloads' and has no power to stop it

The city of McAllen, Texas was forced to build a temporary tent city to operate as a shelter to test and treat migrants for COVID after they cross the border - but the city's embattled mayor says that's not enough to stop the flow of migrants infected with the virus from flooding into his community.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Ariz AG Mark Brnovich: Biden's broken border – his policies fuel crisis. Here's why we must uphold rule of law

The United States of America has historically welcomed millions of immigrants to its shores, given them boundless opportunities to achieve the American Dream, and provided their descendants with even more opportunities. As a first-generation American, I understand the beauty of America’s immigration system that gave shelter to my family from...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden's COVID strategy -- tightly control Americans, no controls for illegal entrants

Watching television coverage of people crossing the border illegally at our southern border I began to wonder: where are they going?. I was shocked to learn that the Biden administration refuses to tell the states and cities how many people they are sending – and who they are sending. Apparently, immigrants just get put on airplanes, buses, and trains, and go off into America.
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden’s Open Borders Drain America’s Resources

Rarely is the sequence of cause and effect so clear. The current surge of migrants at our southern border is the direct result of the Biden administration eliminating the Trump rules that had once tamed the flow. Gone are the “safe third country” agreements that helped migrants apply for asylum in countries through which they had already traveled. Gone is the “remain in Mexico” policy that ensured a mere application for asylum would not be a free ticket into the United States. At the same time, Obama-era “catch and release” for minors and family units has made a comeback. As word has spread of this lax enforcement, more and more migrants throughout the world are attempting the journey.
Immigrationamericanmilitarynews.com

18%-20% of illegal immigrants coming into US have COVID-19, report says

Over 20 percent of illegal immigrant unaccompanied minors and 18 percent of family units who recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody over the last several weeks, according to a Department of Homeland Security document prepared for President Joe Biden and reviewed by NBC News Saturday.

Comments / 54

Community Policy