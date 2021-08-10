Cancel
Ex-NBC anchor Kasie Hunt to join CNN

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
CNN has announced that former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt will join the news network as an anchor.

CNN in a statement on Tuesday shared that Hunt is set to be the first official anchor for its streaming service, CNN+, where she will host a daily show that covers politics on the platform.

Hunt will also serve as a chief national affairs analyst for the network, covering national and breaking news, according to the statement.

Variety first reported in July that CNN offered the rising star journalist an annual salary worth up to $1.5 million, a figure that NBC News couldn’t match.

During her eight-year run with NBC News, Hunt served as the lead anchor for “Way Too Early,” a regular contributor on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” and a Capitol Hill correspondent for the news franchise.

This comes as various news networks are making the shift toward streaming content.

MSNBC announced in July that it is developing a series for anchors Mika Brzezinski and Nicolle Wallace for its own streaming service Peacock, Variety reported.

Hunt is set to begin her tenure with CNN on Sept. 7, according to the statement.

