Watch live: Jen Psaki holds press briefing

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMm4s_0bNICqYD00

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday morning is slated to hold a press briefing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

#Live Video
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them. Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. That was the feint. Then came the thrust for the jugular.
U.S. Politicswnctimes.com

Jen Psaki Statement on Eviction Prevention Efforts

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Eviction Prevention Efforts. Today, President Biden is taking further action to prevent Americans from experiencing the heartbreak of eviction. Thanks to State eviction moratoria, almost 33% of the country will be spared evictions for the rest of this month. But in the remaining States, action is needed.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Lindsey Graham ‘called pal Joe Biden after attacking his son Hunter to say he only lashed out to please Trump fans’

REPUBLICAN Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly tried to patch up his fractured relationship with President Joe Biden – despite having attacked Biden's son, Hunter, during the 2020 election season. According to The New York Times, Graham called Biden shortly after his election victory, hoping to repair his relationship with his former...

