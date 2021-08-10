Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Austria protests detention of 2 journalists in Belarus

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday protested the detention of two journalists who were working in Belarus for Austria’s national broadcaster ORF.

ORF correspondent Carola Schneider and her camera operator were detained Monday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and taken to a police station.

The broadcaster cited a Belarusian human rights group as saying that plainclothes police officers stopped the two journalists while they were interviewing a local resident. The pair were later released, ORF said.

Austria’s Foreign Ministry called the police action “completely unacceptable.”

“We immediately lodged a protest,” the ministry said on Twitter. “Correspondents must be able to work unhindered and media freedom must always be ensured.”

Independent media outlets and journalists have come under pressure in Belarus since the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president a year ago triggered mass protests.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Protest Riot#Ap#Orf#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
ProtestsBBC

Belarus protests: Trial of opposition figures begins

The trial of two leading Belarusian opposition figures has begun behind closed doors at a court in Minsk. Protest organiser Maria Kolesnikova was arrested last year after she tore up her passport to resist attempts by authorities to forcibly expel her to Ukraine. She and opposition lawyer Maxim Znak have...
Protestskfgo.com

Maria Kolesnikova, face of Belarus street protests, goes on trial

(Reuters) – Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, went on trial on Wednesday facing up to 12 years in prison on charges of extremism. Kolesnikova, 39, has not been seen in public for months. She was detained after ripping...
Worldwemu.org

Belarus Olympian Kristina Timanovskaya Leaves Tokyo And Lands In Austria

Sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, whose Olympic dream was derailed after authorities cracked down on her criticism of her coaches, left Tokyo on Wednesday on a flight to Vienna. She insists that her quibbles with her nation's Olympic delegation were only about sports — not politics. "I love my country and I...
SocietyBBC

Belarus sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya says protest is not political

A sprinter from Belarus who refused her team's order to fly home early from the Olympics says her actions were not a form of political protest. "I love my country and I didn't betray my country," Krystina Timanovskaya, 24, told the BBC's Newshour programme. "This is about the mistakes that...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

Hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians living in exile in Poland, marched Sunday in Warsaw to protest political repression in neighboring Belarus — a demonstration held on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election that they consider rigged. Many carried the Belarusian opposition’s red-and-white flag...
ProtestsPosted by
IBTimes

Last Protest Leader In Belarus Dances In Court As Trial Starts

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, danced and smiled as she went on trial on Wednesday accused of violating national security when she challenged President Alexander Lukashenko's rule last year. Kolesnikova has been in custody since September, after resisting a forced deportation by the KGB security...
SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Austria

VIENNA, Austria -- A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said a feud with team officials made her feel she could not safely return home arrived in Austria on Wednesday, part of a journey that could see her settle in Europe to avoid reprisals from her authoritarian government. After a stopover in...
Chinamix929.com

Australia concerned over year-long detention of journalist Cheng Lei

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian government is seriously concerned about the detention and welfare of an Australian journalist who has been held in Beijing for one year, foreign minister Marise Payne said on Thursday. Cheng Lei, who worked as a television anchor for Chinese state media, was formally arrested in...
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

When Kabul falls, America is in danger again

As Baghdad was falling to the forces of the United States and its coalition partners in March 2003, Iraqi Minister of Information Mohammed Saeed al-Sahaf, better known to Americans as “Baghdad Bob,” was offering an entirely different account of the events taking place on his doorstep. Among his most memorable quotes — and there were many — were “There are no American infidels in Baghdad. Never!” and “They are not even [within] 100 miles [of Baghdad]. They are not in any place. They hold no place in Iraq. This is an illusion ... they are trying to sell to the others an illusion.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy