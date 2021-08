Section 6 of the shipwrecked Golden Ray is expected to be removed from the St. Simons Sound during slack high tide Saturday afternoon, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes. A source of oil pollution that fouled St. Simons Island’s southern shorelines beginning July 31, the 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel was secured to the deck of dry dock barge overnight Friday and Saturday morning, Himes said. A tugboat will haul the barge and its cargo up the Brunswick River, beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge and to its berth at a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.