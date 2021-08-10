Cancel
Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott is hoping out-of-state nurses will come wear the masks Texans don’t have to

Cover picture for the articleAcross the state of Texas, about 90 percent of beds in intensive care units are currently occupied, according to data collected by the Department of Health and Human Services. More than 50 hospitals have no ICU capacity at all, including hospitals near the border with Louisiana, which has been hit hard in the current wave of coronavirus infections. Austin has only a handful of ICU beds open; it has never seen as many ICU patients with covid-19 as it is seeing now.

Texas Statetexomashomepage.com

U.S. Department of Education to Gov. Abbott: We support districts requiring masks in Texas schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ongoing unrest over masking in schools in Texas has again snagged national attention. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner, explaining that the continued ban on face masks for students and staff in public schools may prevent districts from protecting their communities.
U.S. PoliticsKRGV

Federal judge extends order blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for law enforcement to pull over vehicles transporting migrants

"Federal judge extends order blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for law enforcement to pull over vehicles transporting migrants" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Del Rio, TXCBS Austin

The first migrants arrested in Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown have served their time

*Editor's note* This story's headline was edited for length. "The first migrants arrested in Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown have served their time. Federal officials will decide what happens next." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

In blows to Gov. Greg Abbott, appeals courts uphold mask mandates in San Antonio and Dallas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suffered a pair of defeats Friday afternoon in his bid to overturn mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties. The 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio tossed out Abbott’s appeal to nix an order by the local health authority in Bexar County mandating mask-wearing in local public schools. Abbott sought to overturn a lower court ruling that allowed the local mandate.
Public HealthDallas News

Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates will stand and here’s why

Maybe famous American observer and author of Democracy in America Alexis de Tocqueville said it best when he said, “There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.”. As county officials buck the governor’s order banning mask mandates, Texas is embarking...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Death and DeSantis cloud the future of the Sunshine State

A dark cloud hangs over the Sunshine State. COVID-19, fueled by delta variant, is running rampant in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing the race to stop the spread of the pandemic. Last Friday, Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 23,903 cases of...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas county OVERRULES Gov. Greg Abbott and issues mask mandate in Houston schools as Indian 'Delta' variant wreaks havoc: 'We have no choice'

A Democratic Texas official in the US's third most populous county has overruled the Republican governor's ban on mask mandates, and says students in Harris County schools will have to wear a mask. Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order last month banning mask and Covid-19 vaccination mandates, declaring that...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Gov. Greg Abbott responds to San Antonio, other cities defying mask order

Gov. Greg Abbott has formally responded to local governments and school districts that are defying his executive order banning face mask mandates. In a news release on August 11, Abbott announced any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court. He notes the Texas Disaster Act states that the governor has the power to guide the state through emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

