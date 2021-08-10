Gov. Greg Abbott is hoping out-of-state nurses will come wear the masks Texans don’t have to

Across the state of Texas, about 90 percent of beds in intensive care units are currently occupied, according to data collected by the Department of Health and Human Services. More than 50 hospitals have no ICU capacity at all, including hospitals near the border with Louisiana, which has been hit hard in the current wave of coronavirus infections. Austin has only a handful of ICU beds open; it has never seen as many ICU patients with covid-19 as it is seeing now.