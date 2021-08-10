Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Carmen Q. Rothwell Turns Catharsis Into Unique Art on ‘Don’t Get Comfy / Nowhere

By Chris Ingalls
PopMatters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy – and perhaps a bit too lazy – to compare Don’t Get Comfy / Nowhere, the debut solo album from Carmen Q. Rothwell, to works by Björk and Joanna Newsom. The ethereal vocalizing on this stunning new album is somewhat reminiscent of the former’s 2004 a cappella opus Medulla, while Newsom’s genre-straddling, neoclassical approach certainly comes to mind on occasion here. But it’s hard to deny that Rothwell has created something essentially unclassifiable. There’s plenty of musical reference points to take away from the album, and taken as a whole, it’s a unique artistic statement.

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Newsom
Person
Björk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Catharsis#Brooklyn#Scree#Vales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthecountrynote.com

Karen Jonas Premieres Reimagined Don Henley Classic “The Boys of Summer” via The Boot

Any listener of Karen Jonas’ music will recognize the trademarks of her fearless talent in this beautiful, gutting collection of poetry. Karen Jonas is already acknowledged as a master songwriter and storyteller, but in these unflinching, often wryly funny poems, the narratives of love, heartbreak, and the daily grind of being alive are unmisted by noise, audience, and stage. — Erika Carter, author of Lucky You, NPR Best Book of 2017 and official Book of the Month Club selectionThis is what you get when a kickass woman writes poetry–you get dirty, wet, delicious, dark, relatable worlds full of wonder, light, rage, and revelation. – Susie Moloney, award-winning screenwriter and author of A Dry Spell.
Musickrcu.org

Ty Segall, 'Whisper'

Ty Segall's Southern California homebase is consistently sunny, but Segall revolts against routine. He's been a fearsome garage/punk one-man-band, made an all-acoustic album, and covered Hot Chocolate and Harry Nilsson. For Harmonizer, surprise-released last week, Segall teamed up with producer Cooper Crain of the ambient/electronic band Bitchin Bajas. But ambient music isn't part of Segall's palette... yet. On "Whisper," Segall mangles synthesizers until they sizzle and melt down into guitar-like lava. Combining sludgy stoner metal, electronic textures and sugary-sweet harmonies, Segall basically remakes heavy music into his own funhouse image. At the end, "Whisper" suddenly lurches into a slower gear, heading off in another direction. There's Segall, the restless captain, again searching for something new under the sun, even in the same song.
MusicPopMatters

Chet Faker Chills Out at ‘Hotel Surrender’

Between 2013 and 2015, Australian musician Nick Murphy had several hits and a number one album under the name Chet Faker. Then he dropped the moniker and began recording under his given name. In 2020, driven by a pandemic and his father’s death, Murphy revived Chet Faker to “do a small something to give people some joy”. Did he succeed?
MusicPopMatters

PJ Harvey Gives Us a Peek at Her Sketchbook With ‘White Chalk Demos’

The critical scene in the 1939 cinematic masterpiece The Wizard of Oz is when Toto (the dog, not the AOR supremos) reveals that all the awe-inspiring stuff keeping the good people of Oz to heel is being controlled by a little old man behind a curtain. That begs the question, does something become less impressive if we know the rather prosaic way it’s been produced? Record companies don’t seem to think so, as there’s a seemingly endless parade of demo/alternate/unfinished material constantly coming at consumers from all angles. The latest album to join this rapidly expanding catalogue is White Chalk Demos, which contains the rough versions of all the songs on her 2007 album, White Chalk.
Musicjazztimes.com

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog: Hope (Northern Spy)

Last heard from in a pro-protest folkish setting on Songs of Resistance 1942-2018, guitarist Marc Ribot was appalled by the Trump presidency from the start and stayed sadly stupefied right through a raging pandemic. Titling a new album Hope, then, could either be a caustic joke (Ribot’s a funny guy) or an honest expression of light and desire for better days to come. Actually it’s both, since his Ceramic Dog trio with bassist/multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and percussionist/drummer Ches Smith is as much of a sonic vehicle for Ribot’s dry, wry lyrics and sandpaper-y vocals as it is for his reverberating skronk and fuzztoned twang-bar noodlings. The angular lounge blues of “The Activist,” for example, is filled with needling guitars and Ismaily’s muzzy reeds, but it’s Ribot’s satirical rapid-fire rhetoric that’s most impressive: a mix of Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” William S. Burroughs, and Groucho Marx’s “I’m Against It” from Horse Feathers.
Theater & DancePopMatters

Jungle Finds ‘Loving in Stereo’ Means Getting Back to the Dance Floor

Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, the cofounders of British songwriting and production duo Jungle, met when they were just kids back in West London’s Shepherd’s Bush. They began making music together back in early 2013. Their gold-certified self-titled debut album and Mercury Prize nominee came out soon afterward in 2014. Jungle’s subsequent 2018 release was also a hit and reached the top ten on the UK Albums chart. Together the two records have amassed nearly a billion streams worldwide.
MusicPopMatters

Between the Buried and Me Captivated with a Career-Spanning Set at the Theatre of Living Arts

Last year, North Carolinian progressive metal quintet Between the Buried and Me were scheduled to hit the road in commemoration of both their 20th anniversary overall and their fifth studio LP, 2009’s The Great Misdirect, in particular. Of course, COVID-19 forced the band—and countless others—to cancel their concert plans and reschedule when the moment seemed right. Luckily, the pandemic has now regressed enough for live music to make a significant comeback, so BTBAM wasted no time and began their tour earlier this month.
MusicPopMatters

Real Gone Music Re-Issue Black Jazz Records’ Albums of Doug Carn

The Black Jazz record label was in business only from 1969 to 1975, but their short-run was intense. Focusing exclusively on African American recording artists who could distill the spirituality and politics of the time into their music, they managed to poach a few alumni of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) as well as Henry Franklin, Calvin Keys, and Walter Bishop Jr. Pianist and organist Doug Carn released four albums for the label between 1971 and 1974, Infant Eyes and Revelation being the first and third respectively.
EntertainmentPopMatters

Etta James Owned the Stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival

The Montreux Jazz Festival has been going strong since 1966, even though they haven’t strictly stuck with the “jazz” label. “I’d like to do a medley of some songs I recorded in the early ’60s,” singer Etta James said while introducing her medley of “At Last/Trust Me/Sunday Kind of Love” onstage at the famous festival in the summer of 1989. “I think, at that point, they thought I was going to be a jazz singer.” She stretches out the word “jazz” just a millisecond longer than most of us would speak it, probably out of amusement towards her own words. “I’d like to do a tune for you now; it’s an old blues tune. As you know, I am a blues singer,” James says as she introduces “Drown in My Own Tears” from the same stage 14 years earlier during her first-ever Montreux set.
MusicPopMatters

Tommy Trash’s “Tectonic” Exists on the Edge Between Danger and Pleasure

On his latest single, Tommy Trash takes the thrill and abandon “Bad Habits” promised (but never delivered upon) and turns it into piano-haunted lust. “Tectonic” shrouds itself in nocturnal fog and highway tunnel whispers, hums, then throbs with the tension of limbs glancing off each other on the dancefloor. Kiesza’s voice, as always, feels aerodynamic, inflected with pressure-point precision. “Now that you belong to me, slip away into our maze,” she commands, distant and icy before pulling you in from behind. It’s the headrush friction of desire, IV-dripped into a just-beneath-the-skin pulse.
Beauty & FashionFosters Daily Democrat

Fiveighthirteen to celebrate release of new album on Friday the Thirteenth

I don’t envy Mike Walsh’s position in sitting behind the kit trying to sort out whatever mind-melting circuitry is percolating out of Mike Effenberger and Nick Phaneuf’s collaboratively connected brainwaves and through the electronics that enable the communicative paths that squeeze musical dialogue out of their instruments. But then again, Mike Walsh always seems like he’s having so much fun. So, bravo.
MusicPopMatters

Nina Simone Thrilled the Jazz Festival Crowds on ‘The Montreux Years’

Despite having such a revered legacy, Nina Simone‘s career got off to a rough start, and things never got much easier for her. After being denied the opportunity to study classical piano at the Curtis Institute of Music due to race, her civil rights anthem “Mississippi Goddamn” got her blackballed in certain quarters of the music industry. She took a sabbatical in Barbados for a time, only to find that there was a warrant out for her arrest due to unpaid taxes (she was withholding payment out of protest against America’s involvement in Vietnam). On stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival, she solemnly told the crowd, “I have decided I will do no more jazz festivals. I will sing for you and share with you a few moments. After which I shall graduate to a higher class, I hope, and I hope you will come with me.”
MusicPopMatters

Reb Fountain’s Alternative Folk Mesmerizes on “Lacuna”

New Zealand indie folk artist Reb Fountain concocts a mesmerizing new song with “Lacuna”. Drone elements delivered with pounding drums and guitar patterns add drama and anticipation for where the song will venture. Those compelling verses open up on the chorus into some gloriously high vocals followed by heavier guitar and piano. “Lacuna” grows organically to the point it feels like you’ve been on a voyage over the nearly four-minute runtime. It’s a powerfully moving track that keeps drawing you deeper into Reb Fountain‘s world.
Musicdailybruin.com

Q&A: Still Woozy talks new album ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is’

Still Woozy is wide awake. The genre-melding artist, known off-stage as Sven Gamsky, dropped his debut album, “If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is,” on Friday. After several years on the indie scene, Gamsky said the release is an amalgam of his musical influences, ranging from The Beatles to The Weeknd. For Gamsky, his first album is a milestone of his own maturity and a means of processing his emotions.
MusicPopMatters

Jade Bird Seeks ‘Different Kinds of Light’

Jade Bird has changed. She’s not the young ingenue from England taking on Americana affectations to express the fact that she’s grown up. Musically, the songs on her latest album, Different Kinds of Light, resemble those of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac more than Brandi Carlile and the Highwomen, despite this album being produced by the same producer, Dave Cobb. Lyrically, Jade Bird was never a wimp, but she’s tougher now. She sings about the relationships in her life with a sneer as if she always knew they would end. She’s content to walk away from the pain and move on. She looks forward to what’s next.
MusicPopMatters

‘Body Jumper’ Is Provoker’s Post-Punk for the Internet Generation

The origins of Los Angeles-based band Provoker come straight out of the movies. Founder Jonathan Lopez originally began the project as a venue to explore composing film scores and first met vocalist Christian Petty at a horror screening. Informed by these roots, the two have melded post-punk, R&B, and vintage-horror influences into their debut full-length release, Body Jumper.
MusicPopMatters

Travis’ Re-Release Their Moodiest Album ’12 Memories’

When I interviewed Fran Healy of Travis back in 2010, he referred to the band’s fourth album, 12 Memories, as a “complete left turn for us”. When the album was released in autumn 2003, my roommate and close friend described it as neither good nor bad, but just “there”. Reviews were not savage but also weren’t as glowing as the ones that trumpeted their first three releases, with The Man Who garnering the most acclaim as the perfect Glaswegian echo of Britpop. The highest praise came from Elton John, of all people, who compared it to Revolver.
Musicshorefire.com

Secretly Canadian's 25th Anniversary Continues With Current Joys & Manu Grace Covering Antony and the Johnsons & David Bowie

Visit Secretly Canadian On Tour This Fall: Paved Paradise Brings Traveling Label Expo to Fifteen Cities, Beginning at Bloomington Headquarters. Today, Secretly Canadian continues its 25th Anniversary campaign with the release of two stirring SC25 Singles, courtesy of Current Joys and Manu Grace. Centered around a charitable mission to aid every homeless family in Secretly's hometown of Bloomington, Indiana, each installment in the year-long series of 25 songs, covers and collaborations helps to connect the record label's past and present to a freshly-imagined future. For both of the latest SC25 Singles, formative pieces of music have been reinterpreted by brand new friends. Recent Secretly Canadian signee Current Joys puts his own quavering, cathartic touch on Antony and the Johnsons' "Shake That Devil," an exorcistic cut from the ANOHNI-led, longtime Secretly Canadian group, while South African singer, songwriter and "sensitive pop" artist Manu Grace delivers a spacious take on David Bowie's version of The McCoys' "Sorrow."

Comments / 0

Community Policy