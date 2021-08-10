Carmen Q. Rothwell Turns Catharsis Into Unique Art on ‘Don’t Get Comfy / Nowhere
It’s easy – and perhaps a bit too lazy – to compare Don’t Get Comfy / Nowhere, the debut solo album from Carmen Q. Rothwell, to works by Björk and Joanna Newsom. The ethereal vocalizing on this stunning new album is somewhat reminiscent of the former’s 2004 a cappella opus Medulla, while Newsom’s genre-straddling, neoclassical approach certainly comes to mind on occasion here. But it’s hard to deny that Rothwell has created something essentially unclassifiable. There’s plenty of musical reference points to take away from the album, and taken as a whole, it’s a unique artistic statement.www.popmatters.com
