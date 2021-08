Flea markets used to be something almost every town had, and they were generally open almost seven days a week. Growing up, my local flea market was in an old abandoned airplane hangar next to the youth soccer fields in my little Mayberry, USA. When my older sisters were playing, my friend and I were welcomed to roam around and find something to do besides watch soccer. Naturally, we found our way into the flea market and proceeded to spend whatever snack money the parents gave us. I'm pretty sure on more than one occasion, the "must have" item was Chinese throwing stars and the occasional pocket knife I was bound to get taken away. Skipping forward to the now, and flea markets just don't exist like the used to, and in seeing this one, that's OK I suppose.