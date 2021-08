We remember musician Mike Finnigan, who passed last week at the age of 76. Born in Ohio, Finnigan moved to Kansas in the 1960s on a basketball scholarship but quickly found himself deeply immersed in the Kansas music scene. Moving to Wichita, he became a member of The Serfs, which began a long and prosperous recording career. In subsequent years he toured and/or recorded with acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Bonnie Raitt. He was also a member of the Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, a group that recorded one album for the Columbia label, which many consider an early example of jazz fusion. We’ll remember Finnigan on this episode of the show.